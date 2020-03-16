Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani begins his preparation for his first reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI:Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Imlie, where the pair of Aditya and Imlie was loved by the audience and they were considered the iconic pair on television.

But just a few months back Gashmeer had decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different and hence he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with the news as they knew they wouldn’t be able to watch him.

Television actor Manasvi Vashist has replaced him on the show as Aditya.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work out there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film Muskurake Dekh Zara in the year 2010, although only in 2015 did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and Deool Band were released.

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming up with a new season and the show is all set to begin on 26th September 2022.

Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the confirmed contestants on the show and this will be his first reality show.

The actor shared a video where he is seen rehearsing for the dance reality show along with his choreographer as he begins the preparation for the show.

After his exit from Imlie the fans missed watching him on screen and finally, they are excited that they would get to see him on the dance reality show.

ashmeer is no doubt a good dancer. We have seen his dancing skills in many of the videos that he has shared on social media.

Karan Johar, Nora Fatheti, and Madhuri Dixit will be judges on the show.

