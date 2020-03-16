Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star who rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Imlie, where the pair of Aditya and Imlie was loved by the audience and they were considered the iconic pair on television.

But just a few months back Gashmeer had decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with the news as they knew they wouldn’t be able to watch him.

Television actor Manasvi Vashist has replaced him on the show as Aditya who later on quit the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work out there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film Muskurake Dekh Zara in the year 2010, although only in 2015 did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and Deool Band were released.

There was a buzz doing the rounds the actor was offered Bigg Boss 16 and finally he has broken his silence on it.

Recently, Gashmeer took the question and answer feature on social media where he was asked if he is doing Bigg Boss 16 and the actor replied “ No its never happening”

Gashmeer finally confirmed that he has not signed with Bigg Boss and he would ever do the show.

