Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16

Gashmeer is a loved actor of television and there was news doing the rounds that he was offered Bigg Boss 16 and finally Gashmeer broke his silence on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 14:24
Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star who rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Imlie, where the pair of Aditya and Imlie was loved by the audience and they were considered the iconic pair on television.

But just a few months back Gashmeer had decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi.  The fans were heartbroken with the news as they knew they wouldn’t be able to watch him.

Television actor Manasvi Vashist has replaced him on the show as Aditya who later on quit the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work out there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film Muskurake Dekh Zara in the year 2010, although only in 2015 did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and Deool Band were released.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen)

There was a buzz doing the rounds the actor was offered Bigg Boss 16 and finally he has broken his silence on it.

Recently, Gashmeer took the question and answer feature on social media where he was asked if he is doing Bigg Boss 16 and the actor replied “ No its never happening”

Gashmeer finally confirmed that he has not signed with Bigg Boss and he would ever do the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Relaity Show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Kanika Mann Gashmeer Mahajani Bigg Boss 16 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 14:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
DELICIOUS: Checkout what is in Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Mallika Nayak aka Sharda’s DABBA today!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.Also...
Oops! THIS strange girl claims to be girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, deets inside
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is currently on cloud nine after she found love again in Adil Khan Durrani post her separation...
Love, mystery and murder come together in upcoming Disney+ Hotstar romance thriller Aashiqana, directed and produced by Gul Khan from 6th June 2022 onwards
MUMBAI: In a story of a murder that entwines two bruised hearts, can fate bring them together to make one healing heart...
Must watch! Fanaa's Pahki aka Reem is fed up with this costar for this reason, Here's Why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
SHOCKING! Krisha rushed to hospital after having wrong pills in Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The drama series...
Interesting! Anupamaa Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj transformation will leave you in splits, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Recent Stories
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down
Latest Video