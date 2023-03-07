Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani talks about his bond with Shiv Thakare and Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut, and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and audience. No wonder, he was one of the finalists of the show.

He is currently seen in the television show “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal”, where he plays one of the leads of the show, Armaan. But now, in a few weeks’ time, the show may go off–air.

The actor is quite active on his social media account where he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up too.

He recently took the Q and A round with his fans, where his fans asked him about his bond with Shiv Thakare and Karan Kundrra.

On Shiv, the actor said “ I don’t meet him, but I admire him a lot for his work and understanding of reality shows. I think he was the deserving winner of Bigg Boss”.

On the other hand, about Karan Kundrra, he said “Will definitely want to meet him whenever possible, have found a very good friend in him”

Well, there is no doubt that the friendship between Karan and Gashmeer was seen in the BTS videos that the actors used to share on the show.

