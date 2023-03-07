Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani talks about his bond with Shiv Thakare and Karan Kundrra

Gashmeer is one of the most loved actors on television and he has a massive fan following. Recently, he took a Q and A round with his fans, who asked him about his bond with Shiv Thakare and Karan Kundrra.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 05:30
GASHMEER MAHAJANI

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut, and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and audience. No wonder, he was one of the finalists of the show.

He is currently seen in the television show “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal”, where he plays one of the leads of the show, Armaan. But now, in a few weeks’ time, the show may go off–air.

The actor is quite active on his social media account where he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up too.

( ALSO READ : OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV

He recently took the Q and A round with his fans, where his fans asked him about his bond with Shiv Thakare and Karan Kundrra.

On Shiv, the actor said “ I don’t meet him, but I admire him a lot for his work and understanding of reality shows. I think he was the deserving winner of Bigg Boss”. 

On the other hand, about Karan Kundrra, he said “Will definitely want to meet him whenever possible, have found a very good friend in him”

Well, there is no doubt that the friendship between Karan and Gashmeer was seen in the BTS videos that the actors used to share on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : MUST READ! Gashmeer Mahajani opens up on how he deals with Failures, check out his SIMPLE solution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui Bebika Dhurve Falaq Naazz Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Palak Purswani Manisha Rani Cyrus Broacha Manish Paul
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! When Govinda broke his silence over refusing Devdas and Taal, saying, “mujhe har waqt sochna padega…”
MUMBAI: Govinda is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. He is one of the few actors who has impeccable...
Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani talks about his bond with Shiv Thakare and Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus'...
Exclusive! “I would never know why Pooja Bhatt and I didn’t get along in the show, but I regret not nominating Bebika, it was my stupidity" - Aaliya Siddiqui
MUMBAI: Aaliya Siddiqui rose to fame with her small stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where she was a contestant.She...
EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi opens up on the TV industry's unexpected reaction on her pairing with Kushal Tandon in Barsatein, shares about the newness in the show and much more
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi who was last seen in Colors' popular adventure-reality show is all set to be back on small...
RIP! Shahenshah actor Harish Magon passes away at 76
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Harish Magon known for his performances in movies like Gol Maal, Namak Halaal, Chupke Chupke and...
Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, recently...
Recent Stories
Govinda
Must Read! When Govinda broke his silence over refusing Devdas and Taal, saying, “mujhe har waqt sochna padega…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shivangi Joshi
EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi opens up on the TV industry's unexpected reaction on her pairing with Kushal Tandon in Barsatein, shares about the newness in the show and much more
Anupama Solanki
Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani
Abeer Singh
Abeer Singh Godhwani is excited about headlining the latest track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which highlights his onscreen love story
Avika
Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year
Afreen
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
Aadesh Chaudhary
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money