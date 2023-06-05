Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more

MUMBAI :Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been a part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and currently has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and considers him as one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

Now the actors have good news for his fans and the audiences and he has purchased a new car and is on cloud nine.

The actor shared the video, where Gaurav and his wife is seen rejoicing as they get their new purchase at home.

His wife Akansha is overwhelmed and gets emotional on receiving the gift.

Well, it’s always a good feeling when you purchase something special out of your hard-earned money.

Today Gaurav has become a household name and he has a crazy fan following.

