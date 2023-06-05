Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more

Gaurav Khanna today is ruling the television screens with his performance as Anuj in Anupama and now he had purchased something special and the actor is on cloud nine.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 16:01
gro

MUMBAI :Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been a part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and currently has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and considers him as one of the most talented actors on television.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna’s humbleness never fails to win our hearts, has something to say to the fans of the show

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

Now the actors have good news for his fans and the audiences and he has purchased a new car and is on cloud nine.

The actor shared the video, where Gaurav and his wife is seen rejoicing as they get their new purchase at home.

His wife Akansha is overwhelmed and gets emotional on receiving the gift.

Well, it’s always a good feeling when you purchase something special out of your hard-earned money.

Today Gaurav has become a household name and he has a crazy fan following.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals a sweet gesture of Gaurav Khanna that will melt your heart

 

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 16:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Wah! Manish and Kairav side with Akshara, making Abhimanyu feel guilty
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Vinu becomes the reason for Sai’s regular visits to Chavan Mansion, Virat irked
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”
MUMBAI:  Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut with the film Bad Boy which was released...
OMG! This is what Vivek Dahiya had to say about his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s pregnancy news
MUMBAI:  Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are...
What! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have parted ways after almost dating for four years?
MUMBAI:   Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.One of the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Virat angry with Pakhi's exit, family feel tensed
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Namashi Chakraborty
Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”
Latest Video
Related Stories
VIVEK
OMG! This is what Vivek Dahiya had to say about his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s pregnancy news
Gaurav Khanna
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MAHEKK CHAHAL
AWESOME! Mahekk Chahal shares some fun moments from the Mahasangam Episode between Bekaboo and Naagin 6, check out what she has to say
Aman gupta
Whoa! Aman Gupta talks about Shark Tank India’s success, says “Elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials”
ak
Shocking! Siddharth Nigam confirms about not returning to television, says "My focus is only Bollywood and OTT, but if Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga Season 4 happens, I will be a part of the show”
Jay Soni
MUST READ! Fans predict Jay Soni aka Abhinav's character to turn NEGATIVE in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; check out reactions