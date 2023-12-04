Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna talks about the special bond he shared with Rupali Ganguly and reveals that there is big twist coming up in the show

Gaurav Khanna is one of the most loved and popular actors on television. Recently, the actor spoke to an entertainment portal and spoke about his bond with Rupali and revealed about the upcoming twist in the show.
MUMBAI :Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and he currently has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and considers him as one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him as a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

For the past few weeks, the track focuses on Anuj and Anupama, as they are getting separated.

Recently, Gaurav in an interview with a tellymasala revealed his bond with Rupali and also said that there is a big twist coming up.

How is your bond with Rupali Ganguly on the sets of the show?

It's been good, as when you meet people of your same wavelength it becomes easier to gel and work. Shooting for television is not easy, you shoot for 13 hrs and then you are away from home so if you don’t find people of the same length then it becomes difficult. But I am lucky in all my serials I have gotten along with my co- actors and its been an amazing experience.

What changes have you brought in Anuj Kapadia post the separation track?

Anuj has always been a very stylish character and he has a different style when it comes to wearing his clothes, asserceries etc and it has been praised by the audience. Now when this change happened in the track and Rajan sir told us about it in one line, that time I thought I should change the look of Anuj.

Anuj who is a tycoon and who dresses well if he goes through  a heartbreak then the first thing he would do is to stop looking so stylish  and he wouldn't be neat, so that’s why this beard looks, and I am surprised I am getting a lot of positive feedback for the role.

What would be the twist in the serial?

The audience would get to see many twists and turns in the serial. Rajan Sir always brings in very interesting twists in the show. There is something coming up but he doesn't even share it with us. He keeps his cards close to his heart and I know the track is going to be mind blowing because the twist he brings in always works for the serial and somewhere connects with the audience.

Well, there is no doubt that  Anuj is one of the most loved characters on television and Gaurav Khanna has done full justice to the role and today the character has become iconic.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

