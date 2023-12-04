Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna talks about the special bond he shares with Rupali Ganguly and reveals about a big twist coming up in the show

Gaurav Khanna is one of the most loved and popular actors on television. Recently, the actor spoke to an entertainment portal about his bond with Rupali and revealed about the upcoming twist in the show.
reveals that there is big twist coming up in the show

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been a part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and he currently has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and they consider him as one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him as a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

For the past few weeks, the track focuses on Anuj and Anupama, as they get separated.

Recently, Gaurav in an interview with a tellymasala revealed his bond with Rupali and also revealed about a big twist coming up.

How is your bond with Rupali Ganguly on the sets of the show?

It's been good. When you meet people of the same wavelength as your's, it becomes easier to gel and work together. Shooting for television is not easy. You shoot for 13 hrs and far away from home. So, if you don’t find people whom you can bond with, it becomes difficult. But, I am lucky that I have gotten along with all of my co- actors in all serials and it has been an amazing experience.

What changes have you brought in Anuj Kapadia post the separation track?

Anuj has always been a very stylish character and he has a different style when it comes to clothes, accessories, etc. It has been praised by the audience. Now, when the track changed and Rajan sir told us about it, I thought I should change the look of Anuj.

If Anuj, who is a tycoon and dresses well, goes through a heartbreak, the first thing he would do is to stop looking stylish. He wouldn't be neat, so that’s why this beard. I am surprised to get a lot of positive feedback for the role.

What would be the twist in the serial?

The audience would get to see many twists and turns in the serial. Rajan Sir always brings in very interesting ones in the show. There is something coming up but he doesn't share it, even with us. He keeps his cards close to his heart and I know the track is going to be mind blowing, because the twist he brings in always works for the serial and somewhere connects with the audience.

Well, there is no doubt that Anuj is one of the most loved characters on television and Gaurav Khanna has done full justice to the role.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

