KYA BAAT HAI! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma's throwback audition video is too beautiful to be missed

MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma who was last seen in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is once again back on small screens.

The actress has bagged the lead role of Savi Chavan in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show has recently taken a leap and fans are already in love with Bhavika's performance.

The actress will be seen romancing Shakti Arora in the drama series.

Well, Bhavika has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

Bhavika has worked in shows like Jiji Maa, Parvarish Season 2 and Maddam Sir among others.

She is quite a pro with her acting skills and fans have often praised her for the same.

We have now come across an audition clip of Bhavika. The actress is a complete package and this video proves it.

Bhavika has simply nailed this video which proves that she was always born to be an actor. The actress looks in her teens in this video. However, her talent is unmatchable.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

