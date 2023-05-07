Kya Baat Hai! THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trio reunites after the leap

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, kept the viewers hooked.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt met, fell in love and got married while working on the show. As the show has taken a leap, all of the old Star cast has left the show. Aishwarya Sharma left the show before the leap to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

All the contestants came back from shooting their Cape Town schedule and Neil received Aishwarya at the airport. The two looked really sweet.

Not just that, the two had quite a reunion with another one of their Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star and friend, Vihan Verma. The OG trio reunited. Check out the post here:

Yesterday, Vihaan and Neil met up with Sheetal Maulik as well. Neil went to pick his wife from the airport and after a long gap of two and a half months, they both met.

The reunion was an emotional one as Aishwarya broke down in Neil’s arms. Neil gave her a bouquet of flowers to welcome her back.

The video is filled with lots of love and cuteness and the fans were excited to see them together.

Apparently, Aishwarya has performed the task exceptionally well and there are reports suggesting that she is one of the finalists of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya have become an iconic couple on television and set major couple goals.

What did you think of this reunion?

