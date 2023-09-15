Kya Baat Hai! Gulki Joshi to returns back on screen with Maddam Sir 2

Maddam Sir is one of the most cherished serials of television and now the show is coming back with Season 2 and Gulki has confirmed the news as she has shared a character photo on Social media and said the show is coming soon.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 17:30
Gulki Joshi

Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir was one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television, but a few months ago the show had gone off - air.

Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma were the main leads of the show.

The show is produced by Jay Mehta and  Kinnari Mehtaa under the banner of Jay Productions.

Gulki Joshi has also taken a break from the show and within a few months it went off - air.

Now there is good news for all the fans of the show as the second season will be coming soon.

This news has been confirmed by Gulki Joshi as she took on to social media and shared the photo of her character from the serial and captioned it saying"Coming Soon"

Which means not only the show is coming back with a second season but Gulki has reprised her role as the lead in the show.

Well, Maddam Sir is one of the most loved sitcoms and it had good TRPs but then the show had taken a short break and now it's back with a new season.

The fans are super excited to see Gulki back on social media and they can't wait for the second season to go on air.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

