Kya Baat Hai! Have a look at how Paras Kalnawat pampers Shraddha Arya on the sets of Kundali Bhagya

Paras has just joined the star cast of Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya and he has already started bonded with the people on set. Shraddha shared a photo where one can see Paras pampering her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 11:09
Paras Kalnawat pampers Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's always among the top 10 shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show has taken a leap which ended the character of Shakti Arora. Now, new leads are introduced in the show.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad are introduced as the new leads of the show, who joined Shraddha Arya and the rest of the cast on the show.

The audience are loving the new star cast and the new track of the show. 

They are liking the 'Tashan' between Paras and Baseer, as both are having a very strong presence in the show.

Although the new cast has joined the show, they have got along with the entire cast very quickly. They have a lot of fun, which can be seen in the BTS videos shared by the cast on their social media. 

Now, Sharddha Arya took to social media and informed the fans on how Paras is pampering her on the sets of the show.

 ALSO READ : Exclusive! Here’s what netizens have to say for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming major time leap

One can see how Paras gifted her branded purses and gifts. The actress shared the photo and captioned it saying, “Thank you, I think I am getting used to this pampering”. 

Well, it’s good to see the bonding between the stars as that’s one of the major reasons why such good performances are seen. 

What do you think about the friendship between Paras and Shraddha?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! “I cried a lot before taking the decision of quitting Kundali Bhagya; when I began to audition for television, I always knew that I would be a vamp in an Ekta Kapoor serial - Ruhi Chaturvedi

Risabh Jaiswal Splitsvilla Anupama Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Shakti Anand Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor anjoom fakih Preeta Disha Jain Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 11:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Imlie: Aww! Imlie understands Atharva with no words, Becomes saviour for the workers
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his Paparazzi debut, here is the video
MUMBAI:  Actor Ronit Roy has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution, over the time...
Wow! Meet the real love of Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Cute! Sahiba's touch relieves Angad's pain
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Lovely! Fans celebrate the anniversary of the beginning of Faisu and Jannat’S friendship
MUMBAI:   Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Recent Stories
Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy
Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his Paparazzi debut, here is the video

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show
BARC Ratings : Kya Baat Hai! The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol sees a jump in TRP ratings, Kundali Bhagya enters top 10 shows; DharamPatni sees a rise in TRP; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKKH, Faltu and Imlie
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana to participate in the upcoming season?
Shraddha Arya
Shocking! Shraddha Arya injures her leg says “I Like to do my own stunts”
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan to participate in the upcoming season?
Anupama
Audience Perspective: Anupama’s return to her mother’s house to find strength mirrors the lives of real women going through marital trouble!
Anupama
Anupama and Anuj At Loggerheads After Separation From Choti Anu