Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan takes a trip to New York with Rocky Jaiswal to Ring in the New Year! Check out the Photos!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is taking a trip to celebrate the end of the year - but she's not without stunning fashions. The actress is a true fashionista, and she can wear both sassy Western outfits and festive traditional outfits with equal poise.

Hina and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal traveled to New York on December 28. Together, they have gone to welcome the New Year in the Big Apple. The couple took their first international trip after a long time, and Hina always desired a long holiday.

While there, she's enjoying the ice cold weather and splurging on some major fashion goals.

ALSO READ: SENSUOUS! Hina Khan's HOT and SENSATIONAL looks will leave you in shock

Hina has had several back-to-back hits and has kept herself busy with work and exercise. On April 20, 2021, the actress lost her father to a heart attack and is coping with the loss. Rocky Jaiswal has always been there for her, like a rock.

In addition to posting pictures and videos of herself enjoying a meal, the 34-year-old also posed for the camera. Through her social media accounts, Hina is also keeping her fans updated on her activities in New York. The actress posted a picture of a street with huge billboards around and wrote, "Daddy's dream."

Take a trip to New york with Hina with these photos:

We definitely are feeling all the FOMO, but we are also so happy for Hina.

For More entertainment New, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: SENSUOUS! Hina Khan's HOT and SENSATIONAL looks will leave you in shock