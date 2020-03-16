Kya Baat Hai! This is how actress Sumona Chakravarti reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot row

Popular face in the telly world Sumona Chakravarti who went on a world tour with her The Kapil Sharma Show team recently defended Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot and shared her views on FIRs

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 11:40
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh became a social media sensation soon after his nude photoshoot for a magazine went viral. While many have appreciated his bold photoshoot and appreciated his look, there are others who are not so pleased with the pictures. Two FIRs have been registered against Simba actors for allegedly hurting women’s sentiments. Actress Sumona Chakravarti took to social media to call out the absurdity of such allegations.

Sumona Chakravarti is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is presently on a world tour with The Kapil Sharma Show team.

She recently took to social media, where she reshared a post about an FIR against Ranveer Singh for hurting the sentiments of women. She wrote, “I’am a WOMAN. Neither is my modesty insulted nor my sentiments hurt.”

Reportedly, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer under IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked at Mumbai’s Chembur Police Station. For the uninitiated, an NGO named Shyam Mangaram foundation had filed a complaint stating Ranveer’s nude pics allegedly hurt women’s sentiments.

Several Bollywood celebs have come out in Ranveer’s support. His BFF Arjun Kapoor stated if Ranveer is comfortable with his body, people shouldn’t enforce their opinions on him.

