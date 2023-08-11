Kya Baat Hai ! This is how Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya surprised her husband Vivek Dahiya on his birthday; have a look

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved and iconic couples of television and they have a massive fan following. Today is Vivek’s birthday and Divyanka gave an insight about how she surprised Vivek and the things she did.
VIVEK DAHIYA

MUMBAI : Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are together today.

The couple gives out some major couple goals and fans want to watch them together again on-screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

They are considered as one of the most loved and iconic couples on television and have a massive fan following. In fact, it is because of their fans that they got married to each other.

Today is Vivek’s birthday and Divyanka shared what special she has done for her husband Vivek.

In the video one can see how Divyanka is narrating how Vivek has come back from the rehearsals of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

ALSO READ : Check out THIS adorable video of Divyanka and Vivek

Vivek in return says that he thought that he would have a green tea and sleep since he is so exhausted with the dancing and he has never felt so tired for a very long time but he isn’t complaining.

He said when he entered the house he saw this beautiful decoration done by his wife Divyanka and thanked her for all the support and love and he knows exactly where all she has done the decorations and her hard work is seen and thanked for the surprise.

Well, there is no doubt that the couple is seen as an iconic couple and they give major couple goals.

The fans are super excited to see Vivek and his dancing skills in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! Vivek Dahiya asks Divyanka to have a control on herself

Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Banoo Main Teri Dulhann Kawach Nach Baliye TV news TellyChakkar
