Kya Baat Hai! This is how Pratik Sehajpal is preparing for his upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and since day one he had been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

The audience thought that he deserved to win Bigg Boss. But unfortunately, he couldn’t and he turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Akasa Singh in the Bigg Boss house and fans did like their bond.

His friendship with Nishant Bhat was the talk of the town and everyone liked their friendship.

The young lad will be seen in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be facing his fears and facing all the stunts.

Pratik is preparing him for the show where he has begun to learn swimming for the show as many of the stunts are water based at times.

In the past we have seen contestants who didn’t know swimming had a disadvantage in the game and couldn’t perform the water stunts well and were eliminated from the show.

Well, the fans are super excited to see Pratik in the reality show and they feel his never give up attitude will make him win the show and he will ace all the stunts.

