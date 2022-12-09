Kya Baat Hai! “I stalk Jennifer Winget’s social media account and in future would love to date her” – Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 13 is considered one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show.

The show was a huge success and it always topped the TRP charts. We got celebrities like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill who became a rage in the country.

Late actor Siddarth Shukla's fame trippled post this show and he reached stardom to another level.

It was on this show, that Shehnaaz and Siddarth met and fell in love and were in a relationship. Fans often shipped them as 'SidNaaz'.

Vishal Aditya Singh had entered the show as a wild card entry and he and Madhurima’s fights are still remembered by the audiences.

He was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and reached the finale of the show.

In a recent interview, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about his fondness for Jennifer Winget.

The actor said, “I have given her my mind, heart and soul. I follow her a lot on social media and she is a wonderful actress, but I have never met her in my real life nor I have personally messaged her. I keep liking all her photos on social media. I literally stalk her account and in the future, if I ever get a chance, I would date her.”

Well, this is not the first time that the actor has spoken about how fond her is of actress Jennifer Winget. He has always been a huge fan of the actress.

