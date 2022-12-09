Kya Baat Hai! “I stalk Jennifer Winget’s social media account and in future would love to date her” – Vishal Aditya Singh

 Vishal in his recent interview opened up about his feelings for Jennifer Winget where he said how much he admired her and would love to date her in the future.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 07:45
Kya Baat Hai! “I stalk Jennifer Winget’s social media account and in future would love to date her” – Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 13 is considered one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show.

The show was a huge success and it always topped the TRP charts. We got celebrities like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill who became a rage in the country.

Late actor Siddarth Shukla's fame trippled post this show and he reached stardom to another level.

It was on this show, that Shehnaaz and Siddarth met and fell in love and were in a relationship. Fans often shipped them as 'SidNaaz'.

Vishal Aditya Singh had entered the show as a wild card entry and he and Madhurima’s fights are still remembered by the audiences.

He was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and reached the finale of the show.

ALSO READ - Finally! TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh breaks his silence on dating Sana Makbul

In a recent interview, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about his fondness for Jennifer Winget.

The actor said, “I have given her my mind, heart and soul. I follow her a lot on social media and she is a wonderful actress, but I have never met her in my real life nor I have personally messaged her. I keep liking all her photos on social media. I literally stalk her account and in the future, if I ever get a chance, I would date her.”

Well, this is not the first time that the actor has spoken about how fond her is of actress Jennifer Winget. He has always been a huge fan of the actress.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read - Must read! Reality shows have helped me become a household name: Vishal Aditya Singh

 

 

Vishal Aditya Singh Big Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill siddart shukla. Slaman khan Voot Colors Asim Riaz Bigg Boss Jennifer Winget
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 07:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama is suspicious after listening to the voice note, decides to confront Toshu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Interesting! Tejasswi Prakash finally breaks her silence over her engagement rumors with Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash recently posted a couple of pictures flaunting her huge solitaire ring and captioned it 'Big...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mature! Savi and Vinayak meet again, Sai and Virat to overlook their anger for the sake of kids?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Anupamaa: Whoa! Anupama not happy with Anuj giving Barkha and Ankush the cold shoulder
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Kunal pledges to punish Akshara, Akshara devastated over Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Tables will now turn as BIGG BOSS will play his own game!
MUMBAI: What if you wake up one morning and you realise the world has turned upside down? The moon rises in the day;...
Recent Stories
Ayan Mukerji: Envisioned 'Brahmastra' in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema
Ayan Mukerji: Envisioned 'Brahmastra' in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema
Latest Video