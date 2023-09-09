Kya Baat Hai! “I think it’s been more than 3 years and we are still number one and this has only happened because of love and support of fans”, Sagar Parekh aka Samar talks about the show, the dilemma of Samar and more!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Sagar Parekh plays the role of Samar on the show and has been through quite a journey on the show.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at an event where he talked about the show, his character, and more.

Talking about his fans, he said, “ I want to say I love you too to the fans because they love me so much, and they like the show, we are very grateful for that and I think it’s been more than 3 years and we are still number one and this has only happened because of love and support of fans ”.

Talking about the show, he said, “Right now my wife in the show is really troubling me, Dimpy and she is late now, she is troubling me even now. There is always this phase after the marriage of who you should listen to, the mother or the wife and I think my mother Anupama is showing patience and grace by holding back. She is now you look after yourselves and you can handle things”.

