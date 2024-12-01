Kya Baat Hai! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan shares a sweet picture with THIS actor, shares an interesting ship name for them, check it out!

Fahmaan has now re-shared a sweet picture of another popular actor Kanwar Dhillon who is well known for playing the role of Shiva Pandya in the show Pandya Store.
Fahmaan

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the star plus show, Imlie and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success. He appeared in the 2014 Bharat Darira-directed short film Ver Joints. With the television series Yeh Vaada Raha, Fahmaan made his television debut in 2015.

Fahmaan has now re-shared a sweet picture of another popular actor Kanwar Dhillon who is well known for playing the role of Shiva Pandya in the show Pandya Store. He captioned the post “Bruh” while Kanwar shared an interesting ship name. He wrote, “Humare #fahwar fans ke liye..” 

Take a look at his story;

Last year Urban Asian released a list of the Top 30 Men of Television 2022. In this list, the actors Fahmaan Khan and Kanwar Dhillon ranked at the fourth and second positions respectively. This is definitely a big achievement for the stars. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 14:07

Kya Baat Hai! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan shares a sweet picture with THIS actor, shares an interesting ship name for them, check it out!
