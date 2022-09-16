Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh hit a milestone

Jannat and Faisu are the most loved internet sensational stars and the two have hit a milestone where they have entered the top 5 most popular non–fiction personalities of reality shows alongside Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 14:30
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Currently, he is making headlines for participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he is doing all the daredevil stunts and facing all his fears.

Faisal has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show as he aces all stunts and gives his best and he has never come in the elimination task.

He is also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he is showcasing his dancing skills.

On the other hand, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

 Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

ALSO READ :  Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

 These days, the actress is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

 The duo has hit a milestone as they have entered the top five list of the top 5 most popular non–fiction personalities of reality shows alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty and Kapil Sharma.

There are only contestants of a reality show that have managed to enter this list on social media.

The fans following that the two have is fanatic and the fans keep showering a lot of love and support on them.

Both Faisu and Jannat are seen as the strongest contestants in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and they could reach the finale of the show.

At such a young age to enter the list with big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma and Rohit Shetty.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 14:30

