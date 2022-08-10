Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair collaborates with THIS international Viral Sensation for the second time! Find out who?

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her acting at an early age but has become going on to become one of the youngest and most popular influencers on Social media, with millions following her every move.

The actress always shares little tidbits about her life on her social media page.

The actress enjoys a fan following of whopping 46.4 Million followers on just Instagram alone and more followers on different social media platforms as well.

Jannat is also known as a global influencer and has collaborated with many other viral sensations from all over the world before.

A recent post has been going around of Jannat along with international viral sensation Brent Rivera and many have been going gaga over this collaboration and trying to find out what the equation is between the two.

Well, just to report, this is not the first time the two-star creators have collaborated, the first time they hung out and spoke was actually over an Instagram live back in 2020, so it’s safe to say that the two have been keeping in touch because as Brent who has 22. 4 million followers on Instagram and 25 million subscribers on Youtube have flown down to visit India and the two posted a very cute photo together, check it out:

It will be very interesting to see, what the two are up to and what new projects they collaborate on.

As per reports, Jannat Zubair meanwhile will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT2 and the Phulwa actress has confirmed this news. Jannat began her acting career at the tender age of 6. Today the actress is 21 and has achieved a lot of success in her career.

Are you excited to see what Jannat and Brent are upto?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: What! Jannat Zubair once went into depression, says “was difficult to divert my mind…”