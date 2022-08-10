Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair collaborates with THIS international Viral Sensation for the second time! Find out who?

Jannat is also known as a global influencer and has collaborated with many other viral sensations from all over the world before.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 05:00
Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her acting at an early age but has become going on to become one of the youngest and most popular influencers on Social media, with millions following her every move.

The actress always shares little tidbits about her life on her social media page.

The actress enjoys a fan following of whopping 46.4 Million followers on just Instagram alone and more followers on different social media platforms as well. 

Jannat is also known as a global influencer and has collaborated with many other viral sensations from all over the world before.

A recent post has been going around of Jannat along with international viral sensation Brent Rivera and many have been going gaga over this collaboration and trying to find out what the equation is between the two.

Well, just to report, this is not the first time the two-star creators have collaborated, the first time they hung out and spoke was actually over an Instagram live back in 2020, so it’s safe to say that the two have been keeping in touch because as Brent who has 22. 4 million followers on Instagram and 25 million subscribers on Youtube have flown down to visit India and the two posted a very cute photo together, check it out:

It will be very interesting to see, what the two are up to and what new projects they collaborate on.

As per reports, Jannat Zubair meanwhile will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-hosted show  Bigg Boss OTT2 and the Phulwa actress has confirmed this news. Jannat began her acting career at the tender age of 6. Today the actress is 21 and has achieved a lot of success in her career.

Are you excited to see what Jannat and Brent are upto?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: What! Jannat Zubair once went into depression, says “was difficult to divert my mind…”

Jannat Zubair Jannat Zubair Rahmani Faisal Sheikh Bigg Boss OTT Phulwa Brent Rivera Brent Youtube videos Jannat Zubair Youtube Jannat Zubair Boyfriend Viral Youtubers TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is one such actor who doesn't need any introduction. The actor has become a household name for his...
MUST READ! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta surprises fans with This video; introduces someone SPECIAL
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained a fan favorite show that has been responsible for the laughs it...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Revealed! Amba wants Vijendra to leave, Tells Sai the truth
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Amba freaks out seeing Vijendra, Satya talks about his father
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih gets eliminated?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets brutally trolled as Malaika Arora dropped his naked picture on social media
MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora indeed whatever does becomes headlines, she is she is no doubt one of the major head...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets brutally trolled as Malaika Arora dropped his naked picture on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
Neil Bhatt
AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers
Jheel Mehta
MUST READ! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta surprises fans with This video; introduces someone SPECIAL
Sneha Chauhan
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Sneha Chauhan: I was forced to quit acting and return back before I got this successful show
Sumann S Bajaj
EXCLUSIVE! Wage Ki Duniya actress Sumann S Bajaj BAGS Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Tejasswi Prakash
Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash’s per episode remuneration in Naagin 6 will make your jaws drop
Exclusive! Ali Merchant reveals about being a part of a reality show and talks about what characters he would like to play in fu
Exclusive! Ali Merchant reveals about being a part of a reality show and talks about what characters he would like to play in future.