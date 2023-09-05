Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair gives the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi a tip; reveals which contestant she is supporting in the upcoming season

Jannat is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities on television.While interacting with the media she revealed which contestant she is supporting in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and also shares a special tip.
JANNAT ZUBAIR

MUMBAI :   Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, ‘Tu Aashiqui’. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she nailed all the stunts and became the finalist of the show.

Post that, the actor has been on a break and hasn’t signed any project.

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon and the contestants are all set to fly to South Africa where they will be facing their fears and acing all stunts.

Now Jannat Zubair who was one of the finalist of the last season revealed who she is supporting and gave a tip to the contestants as the gear up for the new season.

While interacting with the media, Jannat said “To be honest this time I don’t know anyone I have met them but no one is a friend, but I wish them all the best and would like to tell them that it’s an amazing experience and you will enjoy it and you will carry a lot memories back with you”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved Jannat in Khatron Ke Khiladi and she aced all the stunts and emerged as the second runner up of the show.

