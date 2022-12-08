Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair remembers the time when her brother Ayaan was born and says “ I was the first one to hold him in my arms and he was so cute and crying aloud”

 Jannat is one of the most loved internet sensational stars on television and the actress is always vocal about the special bond she shares with her little brother Ayaan in a recent interview she revealed the time she remembers when he was born.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:50
Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair remembers the time when her brother Ayaan was born and says “ I was the first one to hold him in my

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.
Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

As we all know that Jannat is very close to her brother Ayaan and the two share a lovely relationship with each other.
The two are inseparable and today is Ayaan’s birthday the actress calls this day as the most beautiful day of her life.

ALSO READ - SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her brother where she said “ I remember the day Ayaan was born, I held him in my arms and he was crying aloud, but the feeling was so beautiful filled with so much happiness. I remember mom telling me that I was a quiet child when I was born and didn’t cry or anything but Ayaan was naughty since he was born but he is the best gift god had given me and my best friend”

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat and Ayaan share a great bond and they give major brother–sister goals.

These days Jannat is impressing the audience with her performance in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals why she doesn’t discuss work with Anushka Sen

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Rohit Shetty Tushar Kalia Sriti Jha Aneri Vajani Mohit Malik RAJIV ADATIA erica Packard Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Rubina Dilaik Nishat Bhat Chetna Pande Faisal Shaikh Kanika Mann Jannat Zubair Ayaan Zubair
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HOTMESS! Fahmaan Khan's transformation from his previous shows to Imlie has turned him into the NATIONAL CRUSH
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Congratulations! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan to make her OTT debut with Netflix, details inside
MUMBAI:  Gauahar Khan after giving some amazing performances on OTT, is finally making her Netflix Debut as a host. The...
Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair remembers the time when her brother Ayaan was born and says “ I was the first one to hold him in my arms and he was so cute and crying aloud”
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media...
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
MUMBAI: The two releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan failed to clock a combined total of Rs. 20 crores on...
BIG Update! Ranveer Singh summoned by Mumbai Police on August 22 in connection with Nude Photoshoot
MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has asked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to appear before the court on August 22 in connection...
Recent Stories
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
Latest Video