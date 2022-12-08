Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair remembers the time when her brother Ayaan was born; says, “I was the first one to hold him in my arms and he was so cute and crying aloud”

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of 'Pankti' on Colors’ most popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

As we all know that Jannat is very close to her brother Ayaan, and the two share a lovely relationship with each other.

The two are inseparable and today is Ayaan’s birthday, and the actress terms this day as the most beautiful day of her life!

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her brother where she said, “I remember the day Ayaan was born, I held him in my arms and he was crying aloud, but the feeling was so beautiful, filled with so much happiness. I remember mom telling me that I was a quiet child when I was born and didn’t cry or anything but Ayaan was naughty since he was born, but he is the best gift God had given me and my best friend.”

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat and Ayaan share a great bond and they give some major brother–sister goals!

These days Jannat is impressing the audience with her performance in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

