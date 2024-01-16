Kya Baat Hai! Jhanak's Krushal Ahuja has THIS party on sets with the cast and crew, check it out

MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, has brought its audience a new show, Jhanak. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show.

Krushal Ahuja who essays the lead role of Anirudh has a huge fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and updates of the show. He has now shared a BTS glimpse of his show Jhanak where the cast and crew are enjoying a ‘samosa party’.

Take a look at his story here;

In the current track, Chotan calls Anirudh and tells him about it and tells him that he feels something is wrong so he calls him. Anirudh asks him to reach Jhanak and stops her as her villagers are not good people. If needed calls the police for help until he reaches there. Meanwhile, Jhanak got out of the bus, and Tejas was seen waiting for her.

