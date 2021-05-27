Kya Baat Hai! Kanika Mann helped ‘THIS’ popular actress to cope up with her BREAKUP

MUMBAI: Actress Maera Mishra was in a steady relationship with Adhyayan Suman. The two parted ways sometime ago and Maera, in conversation with a media portal opened up about her life post-breakup.

She mentioned how she was hospitalized and that when she was shooting for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, she fainted 5 times in a day and had anxiety attacks. She also mentioned that when they broke up, she was in Mumbai living alone and a lot of memories and things crossed her mind back then. Among the many things, Maera also mentioned that her loved ones were her biggest support and she thanked her mother and her friends who helped her get out of the breakup. She said that she used to call her Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-star Kanika Mann and cry and she used to call her over to her house as she felt that Maera should not be alone.

She was quoted that “If I get a good guy then I wouldn’t mind dating again. Why will I take a step back? I am not scared to fall in love again. In fact when I date someone, it brings out the best in me. Today I am at a point where I feel if I like someone, I would want to take it forward. But, I will not make it public for sure!”. Speaking of getting back on television with Sasural Simar Ka 2, Maera said that she is excited to play a negative character once again.

