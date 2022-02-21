Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are off to Goa to kick start the shooting of their first project together

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show and then when the track of their love story began their game fell down and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post, that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and was among the top three contestants of the show.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

Now post Bigg Boss, Tejasswi began to shoot Naagin 6 and the actress didn’t have much time to spend with Karan or her family members.

As we had reported earlier Karan and Tejasswi will be shooting for a project together and the fans are super excited to watch them together.

TejRan recently posted and picture of the two as they travel for the first time out of Mumbai to Goa where they would begin to shoot their first project together.

