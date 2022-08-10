Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra finally reveals about when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show Bigg Boss 15, where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared the winner.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name - #TejRan.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are making headlines till date.

The fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together in a project soon.

Recently, when the actor was interacting with the media he finally spoke about when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash.

ALSO READ: BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

The actor said “I have been constantly asked by people around me as to when I am getting married. Now, I have no idea about this March wedding, and I really don’t know what to say about it. I am tired. What media can do is, ask my father about it. You will get a clear picture”.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and fans are waiting for them to get married. The wedding date is one question that both have been asked at every occasion.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Wow! Karan Kundrra confirms his marriage with Tejasswi