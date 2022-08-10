Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra finally reveals about when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television and now, the actor revealed his marriage with actress Tejasswi Prakash.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 16:59
Karan Kundrra finally reveals when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show Bigg Boss 15, where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared the winner.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name - #TejRan.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are making headlines till date.

The fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together in a project soon.

Recently, when the actor was interacting with the media he finally spoke about when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash.

ALSO READ:  BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

The actor said “I have been constantly asked by people around me as to when I am getting married. Now, I have no idea about this March wedding, and I really don’t know what to say about it. I am tired. What media can do is, ask my father about it. You will get a clear picture”.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and fans are waiting for them to get married. The wedding date is one question that both have been asked at every occasion.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Wow! Karan Kundrra confirms his marriage with Tejasswi

 

 

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TellyChakkar TejRan love couple iconic couple
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 16:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Samar breaks down in the middle of the road, worried for his mother
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Dejection! Bapuji and Paritosh blame themselves for Anuj and Anupama’s broken relationship
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Katha catches Shamita talking happily on the phone and suspects her
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Mehul Nisar to re-enter Star Plus’s Anupama as Bhavesh!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu! Details Inside!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look
MUMBAI: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan and Prakash Raj will be seen together for an Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual...
Recent Stories
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mehul Nisar
Exclusive! Mehul Nisar to re-enter Star Plus’s Anupama as Bhavesh!
New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu
Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu! Details Inside!
Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season?
Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Really! Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia’s marriage on the rocks? Latter shares a cryptic post, saying “Out of all the lies…”
Aradhana Sharma
Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma roped in for a Voot series produced by Parin Multimedia