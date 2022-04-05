Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra opens up about Shamita Shetty’s birthday party, says “Of course I was invited; we are still friends, and nothing has changed between us”

Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty met on Bigg Boss. Karan opened up about not being there at Shamita’s birthday party.
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty had grabbed the headlines for their stint in Bigg Boss 15.

On the show, initially, the two did get along with each other. But after Karan and Tejasswi’s love story began, Karan started to distance himself from the actress.

Let’s just rewind back to when Tejasswi and Shamita were at loggerheads because of Karan. The Naagin 6 actress had made it very clear to Shamita to stay away from Karan as he only belongs to her. Various fights took place revolving around it.

Post the show, Shamita, in many interviews, had said that she wouldn't meet Karan and Tejasswi out of the house and that she is done with that chapter.

After the show ended, Shamita had celebrated her birthday. Karan and Tejasswi weren’t seen at the party. There was news doing the rounds that they weren’t invited to the party.

During an interview, Karan was asked about what he had to say about not being invited, to which the actor said, “Of course I was invited. Even Shilpa Shetty had messaged and invited me, but I couldn’t go as I was busy shooting. Nothing has changed between us since the show ended. The friendship we shared inside the house is the same outside.”

Well, no doubt that Karan and Shamita were loved in the Bigg Boss house.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

