Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how his producer was angry with him when he went back from films to TV, says “they know what I bring to the table”

Karan spoke about why he chose to go back to Tv even though he has films lined up.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 12:09
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. 

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra

He then appeared in episodic TV series like 'Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat'  as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Despite having acted in many movies, Karan returned to Television and is currently seen in the thriller show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Karan spoke about why he chose to go back to Tv even though he has films lined up. He said, “I think times have changed. I remember when I had done a film a long time ago, that time, when I came back to TV with Roadies, my producer was very upset. Now, I have two big films coming up, really big movies, they don't have a problem, they've not had me because of that, they know what I bring to the table, they don't care about that anymore and this I think is the best time, not just for myself, but for everybody else. I go to IFFI, and we launch the worldwide premiere of our film, they are saying that you have done so well in Bigg Boss and we are so happy and this is going to be so good, we need you to promote, and be a part of it.”

Also Read-Check out the list of people who will be invited and people who will not be invited to the TejRan wedding!

Karan further added, “I am like the people who are actually at ground level, they don't care, but some people sitting somewhere, are the ones who are concerned. The filmmakers, they don't care, Ratna Pathak Shah is such a fantastic actor, she has done theatre, she never mentioned all of this. In fact, she said that he has done TV and he knows where is the light, when they need to do what, so there's only respect. Anees Bazmee (sir), he is like you guys are killer, so the people who actually matter are not forming this opinion.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Spotboye  


 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundra TejRan TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Anita Hassanandani Naagin Ekta Kapoor TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 12:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Devastating! Vanraj asks a shocking question to Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: OMG! Dhara performs Taandav while recollecting the recent events
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
What! Suhana Khan gets a flying kiss from Agstya Nanda, is their relationship official now?
MUMBAI: Daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been grabbing attention of the fans over time with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Twist! Aarohi makes a BIG move to stop Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
TROLLED! Priyanka Chopra corrects an interviewer about RRR not being a Bollywood film, but gets trolled for THIS BIG blunder
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra’s statements on podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard have been going viral....
Really! Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala confirm their relationship? While the latter hides her face, netizens call her ‘homewrecker’
MUMBAI:Naga Chaitanya is a big name in the South film industry. The handsome and talented actor made his Bollywood...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
What! Suhana Khan gets a flying kiss from Agstya Nanda, is their relationship official now?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives a deadline to Fahmaan Khan for this shocking reason
MasterChef India 7
MasterChef India 7: Awesome!Netizens heap praises for Aruna Vijay and call chef Saransh Goila’s dish a masterpiece
Aditi Shetty
Aditi Shetty on RWA’s taking care of stray animals: This is such great news!
Ashneer Grover
Shocking! Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Bollywood; targets Yash Raj films says “Today everyone has a camera and they can shoot gone are the days when you had to shoot for YRF and then only you could become an actor”
Ayub Khan
Ayub Khan's character Vikram Oberoi introduces new twists to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about how he reacts to trolls and negative comments, says “I have received so much love over the y
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about how he reacts to trolls and negative comments, says “I have received so much love over the years, so if there is a little criticism with that…”; Read More!