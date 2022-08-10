Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how his producer was angry with him when he went back from films to TV, says “they know what I bring to the table”

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

He then appeared in episodic TV series like 'Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat' as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Despite having acted in many movies, Karan returned to Television and is currently seen in the thriller show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Karan spoke about why he chose to go back to Tv even though he has films lined up. He said, “I think times have changed. I remember when I had done a film a long time ago, that time, when I came back to TV with Roadies, my producer was very upset. Now, I have two big films coming up, really big movies, they don't have a problem, they've not had me because of that, they know what I bring to the table, they don't care about that anymore and this I think is the best time, not just for myself, but for everybody else. I go to IFFI, and we launch the worldwide premiere of our film, they are saying that you have done so well in Bigg Boss and we are so happy and this is going to be so good, we need you to promote, and be a part of it.”

Karan further added, “I am like the people who are actually at ground level, they don't care, but some people sitting somewhere, are the ones who are concerned. The filmmakers, they don't care, Ratna Pathak Shah is such a fantastic actor, she has done theatre, she never mentioned all of this. In fact, she said that he has done TV and he knows where is the light, when they need to do what, so there's only respect. Anees Bazmee (sir), he is like you guys are killer, so the people who actually matter are not forming this opinion.”

