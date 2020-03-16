Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how Tejasswi Prakash changed his life

Karan and Tejasswi and one of the most loved couples of televisions and they have a massive fan following and now the actor has revealed how Tejasswi has changed his life.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 14:42
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how Tejasswi Prakash changed his life

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show and then when the track of their love story began their game fell down and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

ALSO READ :BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

Now in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra reveals how Tejasswi Prakash changed his life where he said “With her in my life my anxieties are in control. I don’t worry what will happen next or why things are not working out for me. She has brought calmness, stability and happiness in my life”

The two have a massive fan following and the fans love watching them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Jay Bhanushali KARAN KUNDRAA Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Asim Riaz Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Vidhi Pandya Shamita Shetty Miesha Iyer Ishaan Sehgal Afsana Khan Vishal Kotian Simba Nagpal Neha Bhasin Raqesh Bapat Devoleena RAJIV ADATIA
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 14:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Woah! Monami and Karan meet secretly, Sid follows
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining its viewers ever since. The...
Anupamaa: Major TWIST! Anuj and Anupamaa to have differences post their wedding
MUMBAI: Star Plus TV serial Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and...
AMAZING! Fans go wow as Ashnoor Kaur dons a new skill, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-...
Aww...Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash treat their FANS with a SPECIAL GIFT as they celebrate their 6 month ANNIVERSARY!
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never...
Revealed! Kunal Jaisingh opens up on why he is not a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television. It has had a successful run of eleven...
Big development! Alia Bhatt announces that Darlings will release on this OTT platform
MUMBAI: Ever since Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings was announced, fans have been jumping with joy. This is the second time...
Recent Stories
‘Sports and cinema have the power to unite India!’: Ayushmann Khurrana on how he is trying to play the role of a unifier through
‘Sports and cinema have the power to unite India!’: Ayushmann Khurrana on how he is trying to play the role of a unifier through his next, Anek
Latest Video