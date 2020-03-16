Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how Tejasswi Prakash changed his life

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show and then when the track of their love story began their game fell down and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

Now in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra reveals how Tejasswi Prakash changed his life where he said “With her in my life my anxieties are in control. I don’t worry what will happen next or why things are not working out for me. She has brought calmness, stability and happiness in my life”

The two have a massive fan following and the fans love watching them together.

