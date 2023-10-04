Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how Tejasswi Prakash reacts when she sees his work on screen

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television and now Karan revealed how does Tejasswi react to his scenes and looks.
MUMBAI:Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show Bigg Boss 15, where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name - #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again making headlines.

The fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together in a project soon.

In a recent interview, Karan spoke about how Tejasswi reacts to his scenes on screen.


Karan said that whenever I ask Tejasswi how my shot comes out she says “It's rubbish and she doesn’t like it and when I ask how I am looking she says “Ya Ok” then Karan told her that whenever his mother asks her anything she should reply like how he would talk to her.

The two seem to be madly in love and today they have a massive fan following where the fans bestow a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is seen in the new upcoming show – ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

