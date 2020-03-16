Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals a shocking secret about Tejasswi Prakash

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following. In an interview Karan spoke about Tejasswi’s secret.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 15:21
MUMBAI:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were contestants.

They were the two popular contestants in the show and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalist of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real-life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates history on social media.

In a recent interview, Karan revealed a secret about Tejasswi Prakash. The actor was asked about how Tejasswi is a very childlike and honest person and she says everything bluntly on her face.

ALSO READ :Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! 

To which Karan said, “At the same time she is very sensible and mature in many matters. Though I am eight years elder than her it is she who takes all the decisions and is bearing it all. It is like at times she compromises and sometimes me but most of the time it is always she. The decisions she has taken for me also have always been positive.”

The fans loved them immensely and bestowed a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 while Karan Kundrra is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple. They are also a massive name in the world of television.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Jay Bhanushali KARAN KUNDRAA Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Asim Riaz Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Vidhi Pandya Shamita Shetty Miesha Iyer Ishaan Sehgal Afsana Khan Vishal Kotian Simba Nagpal Neha Bhasin Raqesh Bapat Devoleena RAJIV ADATIA TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 15:21

