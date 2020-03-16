Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals a shocking secret about Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were contestants.

They were the two popular contestants in the show and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalist of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real-life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates history on social media.

In a recent interview, Karan revealed a secret about Tejasswi Prakash. The actor was asked about how Tejasswi is a very childlike and honest person and she says everything bluntly on her face.

To which Karan said, “At the same time she is very sensible and mature in many matters. Though I am eight years elder than her it is she who takes all the decisions and is bearing it all. It is like at times she compromises and sometimes me but most of the time it is always she. The decisions she has taken for me also have always been positive.”

The fans loved them immensely and bestowed a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 while Karan Kundrra is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple. They are also a massive name in the world of television.

