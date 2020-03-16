Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra was inspired by this Bollywood actor to surprise Tejasswi Prakash

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following. Now we came across a video where one can see Karan walking in the footsteps of Riteish Deshmukh.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 18:46
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra was inspired by this Bollywood actor to surprise Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were the contestants on the show.

They were the two popular contestants of the show and the fans loved the way they played the game and they were the finalist of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real – life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which create a history on social media.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday with the love of her life Karan Kundrra. The couple had gone to Goa to celebrate her birthday where he had booked a personal Yacht for Tejasswi and the two has a lovely time which one did see in the actress' vlog.

We came across a #Throwback video where one can see how Riteish Deshmukh describes how he proposed to Genelia by booking a Yacht  and how he made it very special for her.

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! )

To which Karan Kundrra immediately said that he cannot afford such a thing as its two expensive and girls shouldn’t dream big, but at the end when he found true love he did the same for Tejasswi and seems like he was inspired by Riteish.

The fans loved them immensely and bestowed a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple and today is a massive name in the world of television.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read - Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed)

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Jay Bhanushali KARAN KUNDRAA Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Asim Riaz Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Vidhi Pandya Shamita Shetty Miesha Iyer Ishaan Sehgal Afsana Khan Vishal Kotian Simba Nagpal Neha Bhasin Raqesh Bapat Devoleena RAJIV ADATIA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 18:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn bid adieu to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Too Hot to handle! Erica Packard sets internet ablaze in these bikini pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
DELIGHTFUL! Meet Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Vijayendra Kumeria aka Armaan's family
MUMBAI: TV'S handsome hunk Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world.  He has been a...
Glamourous! Anchal Sahu stuns netizens dazzling in western outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Exclusive! This is when the new season will stream online
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Amazing! Jannat Zubair looks drop dead gorgeous in white outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Latest Video