Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra was inspired by this Bollywood actor to surprise Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were the contestants on the show.

They were the two popular contestants of the show and the fans loved the way they played the game and they were the finalist of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real – life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which create a history on social media.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday with the love of her life Karan Kundrra. The couple had gone to Goa to celebrate her birthday where he had booked a personal Yacht for Tejasswi and the two has a lovely time which one did see in the actress' vlog.

We came across a #Throwback video where one can see how Riteish Deshmukh describes how he proposed to Genelia by booking a Yacht and how he made it very special for her.

To which Karan Kundrra immediately said that he cannot afford such a thing as its two expensive and girls shouldn’t dream big, but at the end when he found true love he did the same for Tejasswi and seems like he was inspired by Riteish.

The fans loved them immensely and bestowed a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple and today is a massive name in the world of television.

