Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrraa reveals that his relationship with Tejassswi Prakash the best relationship he has ever been in, says “She helps me to become a better person, a good son, friend and actor, she brings out the best and worst in me”

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved real life couples of television. Now, in a recent interview, Karan spoke about what Tejasswi meant to him and how she encourages him to become a better person.
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

In a recent interview, Karan spoke about his bond with Tejasswi Prakash, where he said “This relationship is been the best one that I have been in. Tejasswi brings in the best and the worst side of me. That’s why we are lovers”

He further said, “She pushes me to become a better human, a good son, a good friend and actor. She is my biggest support system and just being with her makes me feel so complete”. 

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved on screen jodis and they have a massive fan following.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the new show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

