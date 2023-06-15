Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra's special gesture for Tejasswi Prakash will melt your heart

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television and have a massive fan following. Now, Karan surprised Tejasswi Prakash in a way which melted hearts of the fans and the audience.
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

We have often see how Karan have special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile on her face.

We came across a video, where one can see how Karan visited Naagin 6 sets to surprise his lady love. When she sees him, she comes running in a filmy style and gives him a hug.

This video has gone viral as the fans and audience feel that it’s very sweet of Karan to do so. No wonder, they are the power couple of television.

Karan’s reason for the season to get an extension might be true in a way. He believes that Tejasswi's presence in the show is the reason for the same. The show indeed keeps getting extensions amidst the rumours of it going off–air.

Tejasswi and Karan haven’t come together for a project since a long time and fans are waiting to watch them together back on-screen.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in 'Naagin 6' and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the show – 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

