KYA BAAT HAI! Katha Ankahee's Adnan Khan looks totally unrecognizable in this throwback video; WATCH HERE

Adnan Khan is impressing everyone with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee and he is romancing Aditi Sharma.
Adnan Khan

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Adnan Khan is ruling several hearts with his amazing acting skills in Sony TV's show Katha Ankahee. 

The actor is paired opposite actress Aditi Sharma in the drama series. 

The viewers are in love with Adnan and Aditi's on-screen pairing. 

The duo's fresh new pairing has worked wonders. 

Well, Adnan has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has had several hit shows to his credit. 

The actor definitely knows how to wow the viewers with his amazing talent. 

We came across a throwback video of Adnan where he is barely recognisable but his talent is just amazing. 

Take a look:

Adnan looks extremely naive but very confident with his craft. 

Well, Adnan definitely has a long way to go in his career. 

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

