Kya Baat Hai! Kavya actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals the secret how she gets through night shift

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following, she took to social media and revealed the secret of who she gets through night shift.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 13:25
SUMBUL

MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show, Imlie.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare

She participated in Bigg Boss Season 16 and was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

Currently, she is making the headlines for her performance in the serial, Kavya where she is playing the lead of the show after a short gap.

Now the actress is quite active on her social media account and she keeps the fans and well wishers updated about what she is up too.

The actress revealed the secret on how she gets through the night shoot.

She shared a photo of glass of coffee and captioned it saying “My papa’s coffee gets me through night shoots”

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul is one of the loved actresses of television and she has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Exclusive! Mishkat Varma on his experience working with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, "We got along from day one itself"

 

 

 


 
 


 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

