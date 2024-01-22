Kya baat hai! Kavya’s Sumbul Touqeer shares her new look as a married ‘Kavya Bansal Pradhan’ check it out

MUMBAI: Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Sumbul who has a massive fan following keeps sharing interesting posts and videos to keep her fans hooked on. She recently shared her new look from her show Kavya where she is seen as a married woman and sharing pictures she introduced herself, “KAVYA BANSAL PRADHAN” check out her post here;

Sumbul is currently seen playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

