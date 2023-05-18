Kya baat hai! Kavya shows Support to Anupama, Fans applaud them for not stereotyping relationships, have this to say!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 13:14
Anupama

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama stands adamant to go to America

One of the biggest USPs of the show is the supporting cast who does such a fantastic job to enhance the performances of the rest of the actors.

In a recent turn of events, we saw how Anupama was feeling dejected by everyone, and that’s when Kavya came in and supported her, in a silent moment of support, fans have applauded her and Anupama for breaking the stereotype  of women not getting along and letting men divide and change their dynamics.

This small support of Kavya has turned monumental and this is not the first time, Kavya has supported Anupama and fans are just happy. Check out the best reactions here:

Before darkness engulfs her she came as RAY OF SUNSHINE
To remind her,
SHE IS THE SUN.....

#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/rt7GgRTgrX

— Sayee (@Sayee_9011) May 18, 2023

Currently, Anupama is unable to control her feelings as she gets the biggest opportunity of her life. 20 years back, when she had dreamed to go to America for her performance, Vanraj and Baa conspired against her and destroyed her dreams.

Destiny is in Anupama’s favor as she looks forward to winning the most beautiful prize of her life. She is no longer thinking about her family and responsibility but is only thinking about herself.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Finally! Anupama takes charge of her own life

Anupama Star Plus Vanraj Anuj Rupali Ganguly Kinjal Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Rajan Shahi Maan Sagar Parekh Choti Anu Anupama New Twist TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 13:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
From aspiring to become a doctor to becoming an actor, Vishal Chaudary from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ speaks about his journey of becoming an actor and moving to Mumbai
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is being well received by the audience. The show is touted to be one...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba refuses to reveal the real reason for not sleeping in Angad’s room, Manbeer annoyed
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Kya baat hai! Kavya shows Support to Anupama, Fans applaud them for not stereotyping relationships, have this to say!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Shiv Thakare reveals this shocking reason to why he would never get married
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.Now...
Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra, Faisal Shaikh and his co – actor Basser Ali
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television who is best known for his role of Samar in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhir gets injured because of Abhinav; Abhimanyu furious
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy
WOAH! Katrina Kaif’s recent airport look gets a mixed response; netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vishal Chaudary
From aspiring to become a doctor to becoming an actor, Vishal Chaudary from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ speaks about his journey of becoming an actor and moving to Mumbai
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Shiv Thakare reveals this shocking reason to why he would never get married
Faisal Shaikh
Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra, Faisal Shaikh and his co – actor Basser Ali
Megha Chakraborty
Megha Chakraborty talks about her bonding with her on-screen daughter Vrihi Kodvara
Krushna Abhishek
Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek hints on Sunil Grover returning back to The Kapil Sharma Show; read to know more
India’s Best Dancer
‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’ Judge Terence Lewis tells Contestant Samarpan Lama “You are the next generation of contemporary dancers”!