Kya baat hai! Kavya shows Support to Anupama, Fans applaud them for not stereotyping relationships, have this to say!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

One of the biggest USPs of the show is the supporting cast who does such a fantastic job to enhance the performances of the rest of the actors.

In a recent turn of events, we saw how Anupama was feeling dejected by everyone, and that’s when Kavya came in and supported her, in a silent moment of support, fans have applauded her and Anupama for breaking the stereotype of women not getting along and letting men divide and change their dynamics.

This small support of Kavya has turned monumental and this is not the first time, Kavya has supported Anupama and fans are just happy. Check out the best reactions here:

Thankyou Kavya for Being there

Tum thik ho? I just love their scenes Being there for each other is what needed in this moment#Anupamaa #Anujkapadia #Maan pic.twitter.com/0W46B8Xlts — aalu_lover (Pooh) (@aalu_lover) May 18, 2023

Before darkness engulfs her she came as RAY OF SUNSHINE

To remind her,

SHE IS THE SUN.....



#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/rt7GgRTgrX

— Sayee (@Sayee_9011) May 18, 2023

Two woman who were reason of each other pain now are comfort place and Crying shoulder for each other in every Pain



The most beautiful,best bond and Progress that this show has ever built ... #Anupamaa #kavya #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/Y8XsbZ1xA4 — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) May 18, 2023

Currently, Anupama is unable to control her feelings as she gets the biggest opportunity of her life. 20 years back, when she had dreamed to go to America for her performance, Vanraj and Baa conspired against her and destroyed her dreams.

Destiny is in Anupama’s favor as she looks forward to winning the most beautiful prize of her life. She is no longer thinking about her family and responsibility but is only thinking about herself.

