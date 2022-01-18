Kya Baat Hai! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 to have a re-run will go on air from this date

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry baring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The contestants who took part in the show were Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi,Niki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Shwetha Tiwari and Mahak Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh, etc.

We have some good news for all Khatron Ke Khiladi fans as the show is going to have a re–run on Colors Rishtey channel and it will begin from 19th January 2022 and will air every day at 12: 00 pm.

This season was a huge success and it was always among the top 10 shows when it came to the TRP ratings and became the number one reality show on television.

The top two finalists of the show were Divyanka and Arjun where the actor emerged as the winner of the show and took the trophy home.

Well, no doubt that the fans would be excited to watch the show again and watch their favorite contestants perform the task well.

