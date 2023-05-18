Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek hints on Sunil Grover returning back to The Kapil Sharma Show; read to know more

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and there was a time when Sunil Grover was a part of the show, but then because of a fight between Kapil and him he had left the show and vouched to never return back.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 12:41
Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

While originally, he was only known for being Govinda's nephew, he has currently created a dignified identity for himself and is respected for his talents.

He was last seen hosting Bigg Boss Buzz, where the ex-contestants and family members come and speak about the show. The contestants and audience loved having him as the host of the show.

These days the actor is making headlines for his comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show and the fans are excited to see him back.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Krushna Abhishek finally confirms of being a part of Lock Upp Season 2, says “The talks are on, once the deal is cracked, I could be a part of the show” )

Now while interacting with the media, Krushna was asked like him if Krushna  will return back to the show to which the actor said “ Of course he will why he won’t but that depends on him, he is a very good actor and I am a huge fan of his.  But I am positive that one day we all will be on stage together and perform on the show”

Well, the fans feel that somewhere he gives a hint that the actor might be returning back  to the show and they can’t keep calm.

There is no doubt that it will be a treat to watch all of them back on the show and that would take the TRPs to another level.

Would you want to see Sunil Grover back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates on television, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show, says “Baat paise par hi…”)

Krushna Abhishek Sunil Grover The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Bigg Boss Buzz Colors Voot Govinda TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 12:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
From aspiring to become a doctor to becoming an actor, Vishal Chaudary from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ speaks about his journey of becoming an actor and moving to Mumbai
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is being well received by the audience. The show is touted to be one...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba refuses to reveal the real reason for not sleeping in Angad’s room, Manbeer annoyed
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Kya baat hai! Kavya shows Support to Anupama, Fans applaud them for not stereotyping relationships, have this to say!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Shiv Thakare reveals this shocking reason to why he would never get married
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.Now...
Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra, Faisal Shaikh and his co – actor Basser Ali
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television who is best known for his role of Samar in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhir gets injured because of Abhinav; Abhimanyu furious
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy
WOAH! Katrina Kaif’s recent airport look gets a mixed response; netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vishal Chaudary
From aspiring to become a doctor to becoming an actor, Vishal Chaudary from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ speaks about his journey of becoming an actor and moving to Mumbai
Anupama
Kya baat hai! Kavya shows Support to Anupama, Fans applaud them for not stereotyping relationships, have this to say!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Shiv Thakare reveals this shocking reason to why he would never get married
Faisal Shaikh
Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra, Faisal Shaikh and his co – actor Basser Ali
Megha Chakraborty
Megha Chakraborty talks about her bonding with her on-screen daughter Vrihi Kodvara
Will also don the hat of a Special Judge
BIG SCOOP! Karanvir Bohra opens up about his role in Kiss Ishq N Konnections, says, “Will also don the hat of a Special Judge…”