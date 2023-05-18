Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek hints on Sunil Grover returning to The Kapil Sharma Show, read on to know more

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. There was a time when Sunil Grover was a part of the show, but due to a massive fight with Kapil, he left and vouched to never return to the show.
Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

While originally, he was only known for being Govinda's nephew, he has currently created a dignified identity for himself and is respected for his talents.

He was last seen hosting Bigg Boss Buzz, where the ex-contestants and family members come and speak about the show. The contestants and audience loved having him as the host of the show.

These days the actor is making headlines for his comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show and the fans are excited to have him back.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Krushna Abhishek finally confirms of being a part of Lock Upp Season 2, says “The talks are on, once the deal is cracked, I could be a part of the show” )

Now while interacting with the media, Krushna was asked whether Sunil Grover would return to the show like he did, to which the actor said “ Of course, why would he not. But, it also depends on him. He is a very good actor and I am a huge fan of his. I am positive that one day, we all will be on stage together and perform the show”

Well, fans feel that somewhere, he gave a hint that the actor might be returning to the show and they are excited for the same. 

There is no doubt that it will be a treat to watch all of them on the show and the TRPs would soar high. 

Would you want to see Sunil Grover back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates on television, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show, says “Baat paise par hi…”)

Krushna Abhishek Sunil Grover The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Bigg Boss Buzz Colors Voot Govinda
