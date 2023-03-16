Kya Baat Hai! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih confirms she is in a relationship and introduces the love of her life on social media

Anjum Fakih is one of the most loved actresses of television and finally she has come out and accepted that she is in a relationship.
MUMBAI :Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra.

The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Many actors do keep their life private especially if there are in a relationship they do not speak about it and they keep it a secret.

The same thing Anjum has done as the actress kept her relationship under raps.

Initially she was linked to her co–actor Abhishek Kapoor but there was no truth to that news.

Finally, the actress has come out and confirmed that for the past two years, she has been in a relationship and that she is the happiest being in love.

ALSO READ : Anjum Fakih: I will take up 'Big Boss' in the near future

She took on to social media and shared a photo with her boyfriend and captioned it saying “When karma plays it’s part, When you are destined to be together
Then you know it all by heart, The love will brew always and forever, When I pondered the journey so far, I saw you healing my deepest scars, Your warmth your love
Can’t compute its depth and length, I will be your lady dove, You be my greatest strength, Happy 2 years to us my boo, And here I am going to admit, Introducing here my love Rohit, Yea he is the Hit in #ANHIT’

Well, the actress is happy and her fans and co – actors are already pouring in good wishes for the actress.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ :  Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih gets into a Fight with Co-star Shraddha Arya? Find out what happened

