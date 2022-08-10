Kya Baat Hai! Kundali Bhagya’s PalVeer aka Palki and Rajveer make it to fans' favorite TV Jodi’s list! Check out their reactions here!

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

ALSO READ: Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupamaa co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more

Fans and avid watchers of TV are very keen and often find the time to share their opinions on the internet. They are the ones who decide, what is trending and what is not. TV and fans of TV have always found interesting pairings and chosen their favorite onscreen jodis.

And it looks like the onscreen Jodi of Palki and Rajveer aka PalVeer from Kundali Bhagya has made it into the top favorite Jodi and it is the most recent one to do so, compared with the likes of Jodi’s that have been on-air for a while.

Twitter fans reacted and they often share their love for PalVeer, so we decided to compile some of the best tweets here for your delight. Check them out:





Loving #Palveer scenes, #SaRas have done a fabulous job in enacting the confusion they have within themselves over how they feel about each other. The duo have amazing onscreen chemistry and make a loveable pair. #KundaliBhagya Definitely not boring at all — Reine Lobo (@reine_lobo) May 20, 2023

On the show, it is time for Palki to get married and while Rajveer is realizing his feelings for her, things might just get too confusing once, Shaurya does too.

The show is gearing up to take very interesting turns and twists.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya 22nd May 2023 Written Episode Update: Preeta gets jealous seeing someone else blessing Rajveer