Kya Baat Hai! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Shares sweet glimpses from fashion designer Rashmi Aaryaa’s fairytale wedding, check it out

Shraddha has a huge social media following who love to see every post and story she puts up. Recently the actress attended close friend and fashion designer Rashmi Aaryaa’s wedding
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 16:26
Shraddha

MUMBAI : Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC. The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

Also Read- Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

Shraddha has a huge social media following who love to see every post and story she puts up. Recently the actress attended close friend and fashion designer Rashmi Aaryaa’s wedding and shared some fun glimpses. Check them out here;

What are your thoughts on Shraddha’s videos? Tell us in the comments below

Also Read-Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Prachi has her own plans, Aliya and Rhea oblivious

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar TV news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 16:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Rushad Rana
Amazing: Rushad Rana’s LOOK TRANSFORMATION for Sony TV’s Mehendi Wala Ghar is APPLAUD WORTHY! (Watch Video)
celebrities
MUST READ: Check out the TV celebrities who played Lord Ram and Sita on television!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar reveals that he had spoken to Isha before entering the house of not getting their past in the game says “ I had decided after the ninth week if she goes personal I too would go”
Gurmeet Choudhary
Stunning: Gurmeet Choudhary’s look transformation from the time he played Ram to now will make your jaws drop!
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! The show to be telecasted only on Sunday and not on Saturday for this reason
Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain goes down on his knees and apologizes to Ankita Lokhande for his behavior in front of the media