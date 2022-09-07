Kya Baat Hai! Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah talks about her bond with Munawar Faruqui says “ We have a special bond I am like a sister to him and we have a strong friendship that has been built”

Azma Fallah who rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, spoke about the special bond she shared with Munawar and revealed how special he is to her.

Azma Fallah Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Azma Fallah rose to fame with her stint in the Lock Upp Season 1 where she emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

She grabbed the headlines for her fight with Prince Narula where she had teased him with Nora and the actor had got agitated she was also one of the reasons for Zeeshan Khan being eliminated from the show.

The young lad had a great bond with Munawar where the two had massive fights inside the lock but they were very caring for each other.

In a recent interview, Azma spoke about her bond with Munawar where she said that “ He is the sweetest person I have ever met. We used to fight a lot in Lock Upp but whenever I used to be sad he used to come and sit with me and vice versa. We have an unspoken friendship.  He takes me as his young sister. I still remember when we used to do Ifftar he used to always keep a chicken piece beside for me as was concerned if I would be able to eat or not”

She further said “ I used to be confused as he would fight and then be so caring, but today he is a very close friend of mine and we share a great bond”

Well, there is no doubt that  Azma and Munawar used to fight a lot but then somewhere there was a friendship between them.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video