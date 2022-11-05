Kya Baat Hai! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui reunites with Prince Narula at the show’s success party

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui became the first winner of Lock Upp in the BadAss Finale Saturday, May 7. Celebrating its success, the makers hosted a grand success party on Sunday, May 8 which was attended by showrunners Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor, jailor and his warden Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, and the participants including Munawar, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, and others.

Also Read: Love is in the Air! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates rumoured girlfriend Nazila Sitashi’s birthday, scroll down to know more

Now, videos from the success party are being shared online. In a clip shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Prince is seen showering his love and praise on Munawar.

Netizens loved their camaraderie in the show as the comments section is filled with the hashtag #PriMun. While one Instagram user wrote, "Munawar X Prince X Ali #brotherhood", another wrote, "Munawar and Prince Their bond", adding eyes filled with hearts emoji. The clip is going viral on the internet.

Also Read: EXPLOSIVE! Sunil Pal accuses Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui of making VULGAR jokes; the latter REACTS

As Munawar won himself a Rs 20 lakh cash prize, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a fully sponsored trip to Puglia in Italy, Kangana had revealed in the finale that Prince, who had entered the show just three weeks before its conclusion, was never a contestant and has bagged an acting project with Alt Balaji.

Credit: DNA