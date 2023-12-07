KYA BAAT HAI! Look how Bhavika Sharma aka Savi SURPRISED her co-star Sumit Singh aka Reeva on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : It's been quite a few days ever since Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap.

The viewers have seen how the makers have introduced a new star cast while they revived three important characters of Bhavani, Ashwini and Ninad from the old star cast.

Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh are playing the leads in the show.

Well, we have seen many scenes of Ishaan and Reeva together.

The viewers have also seen Ishaan and Savi's dramatic first meeting and everyone is waiting for more such scenes.

However, the viewers haven't seen Reeva and Savi coming face-to-face yet.

But the two divas are totally getting along like besties behind-the-camera.

Bhavika and Sumit are often hanging around together.

While both are shooting on different sets but whenever they get time, they try to chill together.

Recently, a video is doing the rounds of social media where Bhavika dropped on the sets of Sumit as she had wrapped up the shoot soon.

Both are seen chilling together like best friends.

Take a look:

Bhavika's pleasant surprise left Sumit elated.

What do you think about these two divas? Tell us in the comments.

