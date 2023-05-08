KYA BAAT HAI! Look who surprised Bhavika Sharma aka Savi on her birthday on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika is having a working birthday hence she will be celebrating it on the sets of her show. To make her day more special, someone dropped on the sets and surprised her.
Bhavika Sharma

MUMBAI: Bhavika Sharma who plays the role of Savi Chavan is loved by one and all. 

The actress is playing the lead in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The stunning diva has proved to be an perfect choice to play the role of Savi in the popular drama series. 

Well, the leap premiered on small screens about a month ago and the viewers are now intrigued with the interesting storyline. 

Bhavika enjoys a great fan following on social media. 

We often see her posting interesting updates from her personal and professional life. 

Today is Bhavika's birthday and the lovely diva is being showered with beautiful wishes from her near and dear ones. 

Well, it seems Bhavika is having a working birthday hence she will be celebrating it on the sets of her show. 

To make her day more special, someone dropped on the sets and surprised her. 

Bhavika shared the video on social media and we can see how she looks so surprised as she was not hoping that her bestie would drop by. 

The actress' bestie Tanvi Dogra came on the set to wish Bhavika. 

Well, we are sure Bhavika's day was made as she couldn't have asked for a better surprise than this. 

Here's wishing Bhavika a very happy birthday!

