KYA BAAT HAI! Look who surprised Bhavika Sharma aka Savi on her birthday on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Bhavika Sharma who plays the role of Savi Chavan is loved by one and all.

The actress is playing the lead in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The stunning diva has proved to be an perfect choice to play the role of Savi in the popular drama series.

Well, the leap premiered on small screens about a month ago and the viewers are now intrigued with the interesting storyline.

Bhavika enjoys a great fan following on social media.

We often see her posting interesting updates from her personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin into a frenzy

Today is Bhavika's birthday and the lovely diva is being showered with beautiful wishes from her near and dear ones.

Well, it seems Bhavika is having a working birthday hence she will be celebrating it on the sets of her show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sheetal Maulik on being picky about work after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: “I have to be choosy because it makes no sense just to do whatever I get, I will continue to be like this as that's my nature”

To make her day more special, someone dropped on the sets and surprised her.

Bhavika shared the video on social media and we can see how she looks so surprised as she was not hoping that her bestie would drop by.

The actress' bestie Tanvi Dogra came on the set to wish Bhavika.

Well, we are sure Bhavika's day was made as she couldn't have asked for a better surprise than this.

Here's wishing Bhavika a very happy birthday!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/kya-baat-hai-the-screen-bond-between-shakti-arora-and-bhavika-sharma-sending-ishvi-fans