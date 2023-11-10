KYA BAAT HAI! Lovebirds Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre spend quality time together ahead of their December wedding

Shrenu had revealed in one of her interviews that she will be getting married in December this year in her hometown Vadodora.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 11:11
Shrenu

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are television's most loved couples. 

The duo who met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki fell in love in no time. 

Shrenu and Akshay are together ever since then and are still going strong.

The couple has now openly spoken about being in a relationship and after a courtship of a few years, Shrenu and Akshay are all set to get married soon. 

Shrenu had revealed in one of her interviews that she will be getting married in December this year in her hometown Vadodora. 

While there is still time for their big day, the couple is making the most of it by spending quality time together. 

Shrenu and Akshay are currently in Vadodara and it seems they are there for the wedding preparations. 

The actress posted a few pictures with her beau and they look adorable together. 

Take a look:

Shrenu and Akshay are giving major couple goals and we can't wait to see the duo walking the aisle. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Shrenu Parikh Akshay Mhatre Zee TV Maitree &TV Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki Ishqbaaaz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 11:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is...
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
MUMBAI: Two blockbuster movies have emerged as the year's most eagerly anticipated releases in the world of cinema....
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan’s parents meet with a minor accident, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Well-known YouTuber Elvish Yadav is overjoyed after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the Bigg Boss house as...
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging India's Got Talent Season 10. The stunning diva is accompanied by...
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ has already generated a...
Wow! Manoj Bajpayee invests Rs. 31 Crore in Mumbai office space acquisition by joining the list of other Bollywood stars
MUMBAI: One of the most admired actors in Hindi cinema, Manoj Bajpayee is renowned for his unconventional roles and...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
Shilpa
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
Govind
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
Aakash
Exclusive! Aakash Ahuja has the funniest story about the time when someone complimented him but it sounded like an insult
Munmun
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta feels grateful as she got saved from the life threatening situation in Israel; says ‘My tickets were booked but had to postpone…’
Krushna
Wow! Here is how Comedy star Krushna Abhishek is connected to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo