KYA BAAT HAI! Lovebirds Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre spend quality time together ahead of their December wedding

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are television's most loved couples.

The duo who met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki fell in love in no time.

Shrenu and Akshay are together ever since then and are still going strong.

The couple has now openly spoken about being in a relationship and after a courtship of a few years, Shrenu and Akshay are all set to get married soon.

Shrenu had revealed in one of her interviews that she will be getting married in December this year in her hometown Vadodora.

While there is still time for their big day, the couple is making the most of it by spending quality time together.

Shrenu and Akshay are currently in Vadodara and it seems they are there for the wedding preparations.

The actress posted a few pictures with her beau and they look adorable together.

Take a look:

Shrenu and Akshay are giving major couple goals and we can't wait to see the duo walking the aisle.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.