KYA BAAT HAI! Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy a romantic getaway; check out pictures

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have recently finished their work commitments and have headed for a romantic getaway.
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are all over the news ever since their Bigg Boss 15 days. 

The duo who participated in the show fell in love and their romance was the major highlight.

Tejasswi and Karan are going strong ever since then.

The duo is frequently spotted together in public events and also at each other's work places. 

Tejasswi and Karan have gained massive fan following as a jodi as well as individuals. 

The ardent fans refer to them as TejRan and they are eagerly waiting to see the duo walk down the aisle. 

While Karan has always said that he is ready to marry Tejasswi whenever she is ready for it, we can only wait until then.

We all know that Tejasswi wrapped up the shoot of Naagin 6 in the recent times. 

Naagin 6 had a good run for more than a year. 

On the other side, Karan also wrapped up the shoot of his finite series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal a few weeks ago. 

Both Tejasswi and Karan seems to be free from their work commitments currently. 

The duo has jetted off for a romantic getaway and they are treating fans with some amazing glimpses. 

Take a look:


These pictures are proof that the lovebirds are totally into each other and are having a gala time together. 

What is your take on TejRan's romantic holiday? Tell us in the comments. 

